Gov. Lee Visits Dresden High School

DRESDEN (November 12) – As part of his commitment to visit 95 counties during the celebration year for Tennessee’s 225 years of statehood, Governor Bill Lee visited Dresden High School Friday. Joined by wife Maria, he was shown the school by Principal Scott Killebrew and Assistant Principal Krystle Smith. Upon entering the school, Gov. Lee made mention of the black bows on the doors of the school. Killebrew shared the ribbons were in memory of former long-time principal of DHS and Coach Chuck West, who died last week.

Included in the tour were stops to hear the pop band, ROAR, led by Jacob Abbott. ROAR kicked off the visit by providing a rendition of “Wagon Wheel,” before the governor and his wife took off down the halls. Students had placed a welcome banner in the hallway in advance of the couple’s visit.

Along the tour, the governor and his wife visited with the Future Business Leaders of America organization that had screen printed T-shirts specifically for the pair.

Growing up on a farm, Gov. Lee showed great interest in the work students are doing on the Weakley County Schools Livestock Production Farm. Visitors were treated to breakfast sausage harvested at the farm. The governor said there were great investments in the state budget for agriculture, and the devotion of funds specifically to statewide FFA programs.

Following Veterans Day, the couple met with veterans, who also serve as staff members at DHS, Stacey Needham and SRO Kristen Childress. Along the way, Lee had a chance to see classrooms that are offering dual-enrollment college credit course for DHS students.

Also in attendance were State Rep. Tandy Darby, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, WCS Director Randy Frazier and Congressman David Kustoff Field Representative Jake Rogers. Other WCS central staff included Bethany Allen and Lorna Benson.

“Walking around today — with an opportunity to share some of the neat things our staff and students are doing — makes me feel blessed to be a part of DHS. I am proud of their hard work and accomplishments,” said Principal Killebrew.

Before his departure, Lee shared Dresden High School was chosen as part of his tour because of the unique programs that made it stand out, such as the vo-tech pathways and its emphasis on ag-based focuses for students.

It is great to be in Weakley County to see firsthand the amazing work taking place at Dresden High School. With advanced programs in agriculture and CTE (Career Technical Education), Dresden HS is creating an environment where students can succeed in the classroom and our workforce,” the governor shared.

As the governor looks ahead to the 225-year anniversary for the State of Tennessee, he said he wants to capture the untold stories of ordinary Tennesseans making extraordinary contributions to the state.