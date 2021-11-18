William Richard Jobe Jr. 1948 – 2021

William Richard “Jobie” Jobe Jr., 73 years of age, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

A memorial service Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, November 20, at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, 3259 Hwy. 70E, Jackson.

Jobie was born Aug. 31, 1948, to the late William Richard Sr. and Ruth Jobe. He was a graduate of Greenfield High School and Jackson Community College and was a registered respiratory therapist and clinical specialist at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital for 30 years. He was known for his dedication to service as well as bringing humor and joyful attitude to the workplace. He brightened up many staff at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, as well as patients. He was an avid hunter/fisherman.

According to local fishermen, Jobie caught “the big one,” a 23 and a 1/2 pound white bass at Beech Lake on April 19, 1989. He was a member of Spring Creek Mt. Carmel Methodist Church, serving as chair, church council, trustee, committees and also a Mason.

Surviving is his loving wife of 46 years, Edna Gene Jobe; son, Marbry Hardin IV; and sister, Judy Bell.

He was also preceded in death by his son, William Thomas Jobe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or a charity of your choice.

