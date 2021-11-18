Mary Bruce 1944 – 2021

Mrs. Mary Bruce, age 76, of Dukedom, Tennessee, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at her residence. She was born on December 21, 1944, in Fulton County, Kentucky, to the late Jewell Thomas Cashon and Lola Grace Blaylock Cashon Emerson.

Mary was a member of the Dresden Pentecostal Church in Dresden, Tennessee. She was a homemaker and was a co-driver with her husband in the trucking industry. She also taught at the Christian Calvary Academy in McKenzie, Tennessee. Mary lived most of her life in this area.

She is survived by her husband, Ray Bruce of Dukedom, Tennessee; a son, Terry Ray (Ann) Bruce of Kaukana, Wisconsin; two daughters, Jeanette Mary (Timothy) Pruett of Munford, Tennessee; and Judith Ann (Brandon) Belew of Alcoa, Tennessee; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the Jackson Funeral Home in Dukedom with burial to follow in the Good Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Jackson

Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Thursday until the hour of service.

Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 W 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.

