Dresden Hosts Trick or Treating Event

BEST DRESSED – First Community Bank of the Heartland in Dresden representatives Misty Brooks and Brad Branscum earned the award for Best-Dressed Vehicle during the 2nd annual City of Dresden Trunk or Treat, hosted by the city and Dresden Business Association. The event was held Saturday, October 30 around the court square in downtown Dresden. Businesses were encouraged to go all out, decorating for trick-or-treaters, using their vehicles and business swag for the contest.