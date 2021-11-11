Year Round Discounts Available For U.S. Military Veterans
BY DAVID FISHER david@dresdenenterprise.com The following list of veteran and military discounts are good all year round (with a few exceptions for Veterans Day only specials). These discounts are being shared so that veterans, military members, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them. Discounts were last verified in October 2021.
The list is compiled from information obtained from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, TroopSwap.com and Veterans and Military Discounts. The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on part of VA. Verify information with the organization.
The various categories of discounts for U.S. military veterans are listed in alphabetical order to make it easier for them to find the goods and services available.
Just print off a copy of this list of discounts and keep it handy for easy reference.
Automotive
- Alamo Car Rental: Veterans with a disabled veterans card or a VA health card can save 5%-15% on car rentals at Alamo Car Rental.
- Amanda Products: 10% discount for active duty and veterans.
- Anthem Off-Road: 15% off Anthem Off-Road wheels for active duty and veterans.
- Audi: Exclusive military pricing.
- Auto Accessories Garage: Discount of 5-20% for active duty, veterans, retirees, reservists and families.
- AutoZone: Rev up those engines with a military discount of 5%-10% off purchases at AutoZone.
- BMW: $500-$11,000 toward a lease or new vehicle purchase for active duty, retirees, veterans and families.
- Buick: $500 cash allowance on select vehicles for active duty, reservists, veterans within three years of discharge date, retirees and families.
- Cadillac: $1,000 cash allowance on select vehicles for active duty, reservists, veterans within three years of discharge date, retirees and families.
- CARiD: 10% discount for active duty, reservists, veterans, retirees and families.
- CarParts.com: 5% off for active duty, reservists, retirees and veterans.
- Chevrolet: $500 cash allowance on select vehicles for active duty, reservists, veterans within three years of discharge date, retirees and families.
- Chrysler: $500 bonus for active duty, reservists, retirees and veterans within one year of discharge date.
- Ford/Lincoln: $500 bonus cash for active duty, reservists, retirees and veterans within two years of discharge date (may vary by location and date of purchase).
- Harley Davidson: Variety of offers for active duty and veterans, including free shipping, overseas storage and special military financing.
- Honda: Savings on vehicles for active duty, reservists, retirees, veterans within two years of discharge date and their spouses.
- Hyundai: $500 bonus for active duty, reservists, retirees and veterans.
- Infiniti:Discount for active duty, reservists, retirees and veterans within two years of discharge date. Discount varies by vehicle.
- Jeep: $500 bonus cash for active duty, reservists, retirees and veterans within one year of discharge date.
- Jiffy Lube: Save 10% on vehicle maintenance services at Jiffy Lube with a valid military ID.
- KC Hilites: 10% off for military personnel.
- Land Rover: Preferential rates for military personnel.
- Mazda: $500 bonus cash for active duty, reservists, retirees and veterans within two years of discharge or retirement date.
- Morris 4X4 Center: 5% off for active duty, reservists, retirees and veterans.
- Nissan: $500-$1,000 discount for active duty, reservists and retirees who served for at least 20 years and veterans within two years of discharge date.
- O’Reilly Auto Parts: 10% discount on in-store items for active duty, veterans and families.
- Sixt Rental Cars: 5% off rental for active duty and veterans.
- Subaru: $500 discount for active duty, reservists, retirees and veterans within one year of discharge or retirement date, and spouses.
- Take 5 Oil Change: 25% off oil change for active duty and veterans.
- Throtl: Up to 8% off for active duty, veterans and families.
- Tire Buyer: 7% discount to active duty, veterans and family members.
- Toyota: $500 rebate for active duty, retirees, veterans within two years of discharge date and families.
- Urban Helmets: 15% off for active duty and veterans.
- Volkswagen: $500 bonus for active duty, retirees who served at least 20 years and veterans within two years of discharge date. Offer expires Jan. 3, 2022.
- Volvo: $500 bonus for lease or purchase for active duty, reservists, veterans within three years of discharge date and spouses. Offer expires Jan. 4, 2022.
Car Rentals
- Avis: Up to 25% off for active duty and veterans.
- Budget: 25% off for active duty and veterans.
- Enterprise Rent a Car: Discount on car rentals for active duty and veterans.
- Hertz: 10% off base rates for active duty, veterans and families.
- National Car Rental: Discount on car rentals for active duty and veterans.
Clothing/Shoes
- A.C. Moore: Crafty military men and women can save 10% on their purchases with an active military ID.
- Adidas: 30% off online and in-store and 20% off at factory outlet stores for military members.
- Aeropostale: Dress for less with 20% off all in-store purchases for members of the military with a valid ID.
- Allen Edmonds: 15% off for active duty and veterans.
- American Giant: 20% off purchase. Available for active duty, veterans, reservists, National Guard and family members.
- Anthony Veer: Discount for active duty, veterans and dependents.
- Armed Forces Gear: 10% off eligible items online with Troop ID. Available for active duty, veterans, reservists, National Guard, Retirees, spouses and dependents.
- Ashley Stewart: 10% off military discount.
- Asics: 40% off retail price online.
- Banana Republic: Shop ‘til you drop on the first Monday of the month with a 10% discount with a valid military ID at Banana Republic.
- Barstool Sports: Up to 10% off purchase. Available for active duty, veterans, spouses and dependents.
- Bates Footwear: Discounts and exclusive savings online. Available for active duty, reservists, veterans, spouses and dependents.
- Bonobos: 20% off for active duty, reservists, retirees, veterans and family.
- BN3TH: 20% off online purchase. Available for active duty, retirees and veterans.
- Carhartt: 25% off for military.
- Champs Sports: 15% off military discount for most items.
- Clarks Shoes: Discounts and special offers online. Available for active duty, retirees, veterans and family members.
- Cole Haan: 20% discount for active duty, reservists, National Guard, Retirees and veterans.
- Columbia: Military discount.
- Dickies: 10% off military discount.
- Dockers: 25% off online for members of the military.
- Eastbay: 15% discount for active duty, veterans, National Guard, reservists and dependents of active duty and retirees.
- Eddie Bauer: 10% off military discount.
- Express: 5% off military discount for in-store purchases.
- Finish Line: Step out in new kicks with 20% off at participating Finish Line stores.
- Foot Action: Score 15% – 20% off shoes and apparel at Foot Action with a valid military ID. Applies to active duty, veterans, National Guard, reservists and dependents of active duty and retirees.
- Foot Locker: 15% – 20% discount for active duty, veterans, National Guard, reservists and dependents of active duty and retirees. Veterans can save 20% on Veterans Day.
- Gap: Active duty personnel, retirees, reservists, and veterans can save 10% on the first Monday of the month with an ID.
- Hanes: 10% off military discount.
- Hari Mari: 20% off retail price. Available for active military and veterans.
- Helly Hansen:35% off for active duty, retiree, reservists and veterans.
- Jockey: 10% off military discount.
- Karen Kane: 20% off online. Available for active military, veterans and military families.
- L.L. Bean: 10% off military discount.
- Lululemon: 25% off in-store. Available for active military, veterans, reservists and spouses.
- Mountain Khakis: 40% off purchase once registered. Available for active military, veterans, dependents and spouses.
- Murseworld: 10% off with ID.me. Available for active military, veterans, National Guard, reservists and spouses, as well as first responders.
- National Tuxedo Rentals: 5% off online. Available for active military, reservists and veterans discharged from active duty within the last year.
- New Balance: Discount for active duty, National Guard, reservists and veterans.
- Nike: 10-20% off military discount.
- North Face: 10% off online and in-store. Available for active duty, reservists, veterans, retirees, and spouses and dependents of active duty military.
- Oakley: 45% off first purchase for military.
- Puma: 10% off online purchase. Available for active military and veterans.
- Quiksilver: 15% off military discount.
- Rack Room Shoes: 10% off military discount.
- Reebok: Online-only discounts for active duty, veterans and dependents.
- Roxy: 15% off military discount.
- TOMS: 10% off retail price online. Use code: MILITARY10. Available for active military and veterans.
- Timberland: 20% off select styles online with valid credentials. Available for active military, veterans, reservists, spouses and dependents.
- Tread Labs: 25% off once verified. Available for active military, veterans and family members.
- Under Armour: 10% off entire purchase online or at stores once verified. Available for active military, veterans and family members.
- UNTUCKit: 25% off select items. Available for active military and veterans.
- US Polo Assn: 20% off online purchase once verified. Available for active military, veterans, spouses and immediate family members.
- Vineyard Vines: 15% off most items once verified. Available for active military, reservists and veterans.
- Vittorio Menswear and Tuxedo: 10% off purchases and rentals with identification. Available for active military, reservists and retired military.
- Wrangler: 10% off online orders once verified. Available for active military, veterans, spouses and immediate family members.
- Zappos: 10% off purchase.
Computer/Electronics/Gaming
- Apple: 10% off products and accessories with ID.me.
- Best Buy: Save 10% at participating Best Buy stores with a valid military ID or VA-approved veterans ID card.
- Cobra: 10% off for active duty, reservists, veterans, retirees, National Guard, spouses and dependents.
- Cove Security: For $150, get up to $400 of security equipment, 6 months of professional monitoring or 60-day risk free trial.
- Dell: 10% off PC’s and electronics with a .mil email address.
- Gamestop: 10% off most products in-store.
- Lenovo: 7% off virtually on all products with ID.me.
- Microsoft: 10% off select products. Available for active military, veterans, reservists and National Guard members.
- Targus: 25% off tablet and laptop accessories orders online. Available for active military, veterans, reservists, National Guard, spouses and dependents.
Education
- Amazon AWS Educate: 50% off instructor-led AWS Training to learn cloud skills.
- Berklee School of Music: 30% tuition reduction.
- California Southern University: 15% off per credit. Available for active military, veterans, spouses and dependent children.
- Elite IT Certifications: 20% off.
- Regent University: Various tuition discounts and book vouchers depending on status and degree program. Available for active military, veterans, spouses and dependents.
- Rosetta Stone: Discount with verification through ID.me. Available for active military, veterans, reservists, National Guard members and immediate family members.
- St. Joseph’s University: Various tuition discounts depending on program. Available for active military, reservists, National Guard members and spouses.
- Trident University: Various tuition reductions depending on program. Available for veterans and service members.
- 9/11 Museum: $18 admission.
Entertainment
- Baseball Hall of Fame: $18 admission for Veterans. Free admission for active and retired career military.
- Cinemark: Discounts at select theatres. Available for active military, reservists, retired members and dependents.
- DISH: Stars & Stripes Pack added to your TV package for two years at no cost.
- Dollywood: 30% off one day admission tickets. Discounted season passes. Available for active military, veterans, reservists, spouses and dependents.
- Hard Rock Atlantic City: Up to 10% off daily rates.
- Intrepid Museum: Free admission for active military and veterans. 20% off on individual, dual and family memberships. Special programs also available.
- Pro Football Hall of Fame: $5 off admission with valid ID. $3 off admission for spouses and dependents under 18.
- Regal Entertainment Group: Discounts at select theatres after 6 p.m. with a valid military ID. Available at box office.
- Seaworld Parks and Entertainment: Various discounts for active military and veterans depending on location.
- Showcase Cinemas: Special military pricing at all locations except Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill, MA.
- Six Flags: 20% military discount off the one day General Admission ticket at the Guest Services Center.
- Universal Orlando Resort: Special price tickets available at Local Leisure Travel offices at military bases for active military, retired military and Department of Defense personnel.
- Universal Studios Hollywood: Special price tickets available at select Military Ticket Offices. Available for active duty, retiree, 100% disabled veteran, Medal of Honor recipient, Active Guard/Reserve and spouse/dependent ID card holder. $3.00 discount off General Admission tickets and $3.00 off 48″ and below tickets available at ticket booth.
- Vet Tix: Free tickets to various events for active military, Veterans and immediate family members of troops killed in action.
- Walt Disney World:Special price theme park tickets and special rates at select resort hotels through December 17, 2021. Available for active or retired military with ID.
- World of Coca-Cola: Complimentary admission.
Eyewear
- AC Lens: 10% off any size transaction using the discount code “MILITARY”.
- Boston Bill: $5 off per pair.
- Eyemart Express: 20% off discount with valid military ID.
- Kaiser Permanente Eyecare: 20% off on prescription eyeglasses.
- Sunglass Hut: 15% off discount.
Financial and Insurance
- Chase Bank: Military Banking benefits, no minimum balance requirement, no monthly Service Fee (free checking), ATM waivers, and free safe deposit boxes. Available to active duty and reservists.
- Direct Auto Insurance: 25% off coverages in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.
- Embrace Pet Insurance: 5% off discount. Military discount is not available in NY & TN.
- Liberty Mutual Insurance: gives a Military Discount.
- TurboTax: File federal and state taxes for free. Offer for enlisted active duty and reservists only.
- US Bank: provides financial services and upgrades to premium checking.
Fitness
- BeachBody: Military Waiver Program waives the Coach Business Service Fee (BSF).
- BodyBuilding.com: 10% off discount.
- Gold’s Gym: Receive a reduced enrollment fee and 20% off monthly dues with a valid military ID at Gold’s Gym.
- Military Tee Times: 15% off tee times.
- Peloton: Free Essential Package with Purchase of Peloton bike.
- Pure Formulas: 10% off and free shipping.
- Tommie Cooper: 15% off discount.
- Tonal:$200 off discount.
- Tough Mudder: up to 25% off participant registration price.
- 24 Hour Fitness: $0 initiation and $5 off monthly dues.
- YMCA: Family members of deployed National Guard and reservists, active duty families who live in one of the selected Joint Bases created by the Base Realignment and Closure process, active duty independent personnel and their families as approved by their military service headquarters, and relocated spouses and family members of deployed active duty personnel may be eligible for free YMCA memberships.
Flowers/Gifts
- From You Flowers: 20% off and Free Delivery.
- Hickory Farms: Free APO, DPO, and FPO military shipping for eligible military gifts.
- Man Crates: 10% off.
- 1st in Flowers: 15% off with special code “USMilitary”.
- 1-800-Flowers: 20% off discount.
Food
- Atkins: 15% of bars and shakes.
- BJs Wholesale: Reduced membership fee.
- Cheryl’s Cookies: Free Military APO /FPO Shipping.
- Fire Department Coffee: 15% discount for life using discount code “MIL15”.
- Fred Meyer: 10% off purchases on advertised days.
- KIND: 15% off.
- Pantry Paratus: Pantry Paratus offers free shipping on overseas orders to active duty military.
Health and Beauty
- AvaCare Medical: All active, reserve, retired or disabled U.S. military members and their immediate family (including parents, siblings and children) with a valid military ID are eligible for a 5% discount on any order placed.
- GNC: Do your body good with a discount of 10% or more at participating GNC stores.
- Just Walkers: Contact us and we will send you a code for free shipping.
- Lasik Plus: 20% discount off Lasik.
- Massage Envy: Reduced membership fee for active military.
- Purific Water USA: Purific Water USA offers a military discount of 10% off to all active and retired military. Offer valid with a valid military ID.
- SmartStyle Hair Salons: 10% discount off services and products.
Home and Garden
- Birch: 15% discount for veterans and active duty.
- Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off discount and free shipping.
- Eight SleepSign: in to receive discount.
- EverGreen: This is a needs-based program for active-duty deployed service members of the rank E-6 and below.
- Dekor: 10% off discount.
- GelPro: 25% off discount for online purchases.
- Helix: One-time 15% discount code.
- Home Depot: Active and reserve military personnel, retired or disabled vets, and their spouses and dependent children can receive 10% off at Home Depot.
- iRobot: 15% off select robots and free shipping on all robot orders.
- John Deere: Upgraded John Deere Rewards Membership.
- Lowes: 10% off discount eligible purchases.
- McCoy’s Building Supply: 10% military discount and on Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day they offer an Extended Military Discount.
- Northern Tool + Equipment: 10% off discount.
- Sherwin-Williams: 15% off discount on paints, stains and painting supplies.
- Toolbarn: 5% off discount.
- Tuft & Needle: 15% off whole order.
- WellnessMats: 25% off discount.
- Worx Tools: Discount code sent to email. Use coupon for 10% off next purchase.
Jewelry
- Alpine Rings: 15% discount.
- Antique Jewelry Mall: 10% discount.
- Helzberg Diamonds: 10% discount.
- The Facets Collection: 10% off all jewelry and 5% off all engagement rings and loose diamonds.
- Genesis Diamonds: 10% discount.
- Larson Jewelers: 5% off wedding rings.
- Rogers & Hollands: 10% off single-item purchase.
- Since1910.com: 10% off engagement rings and wedding bands. Center diamond not included.
- Tiffany: 10% off engagement rings and wedding bands. The engagement discount is available in the U.S. only.
Miscellaneous
- A Story Before Bed: Giving away 250,000 free recordings to parents in the military spending time away from their kids.
- BruMate: Discount available after eligibility verified.
- Dagne Dover: 20% off purchases.
- Dirty Cheap Stores: 10% off every Monday.
- Enfamil: 10% off online purchases.
- Hello Bello: 20% off all purchases.
- National Park Service: Free annual pass.
- RoboForm: Savings of 30% off for $16.70/year.
- Rosetta Stone: Discount available after active-duty or veteran eligibility verified with ID.me.
- Wholesale Halloween Costumes: 10% off all items.
Restaurants
- Applebee’s: Applebee’s offers a free meal to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day.
- A&W: Save 10% at participating A&W restaurants with a valid military ID.
- Bonefish Grill: 10% off the check all day, every day.
- Chevy’s Fresh Mex: Military men and women in uniform can save 20% at Chevy’s Fresh Mex restaurants.
- Chili’s: Military men and women in uniform can save 10% at Chili’s restaurants.
- Cici’s: Discounts vary by location.
- Dairy Queen: Save 10% at participating Dairy Queens with a valid military ID.
- Denny’s: Save 10%-20% at participating Denny’s restaurants with a valid military ID.
- El Pollo Loco: 15% off (maximum value $1.50).
- Famous Dave’s BBQ: Receive 10% off at participating Famous Dave’s BBQ locations with a military ID.
- Golden Corral: Active duty service members, retirees, and dependents can receive 10%-20% off at participating Golden Corral restaurants. Veterans eat free on Veterans Day.
- Green Mill: 10% off dining every day.
- Hardee’s: Active duty service members and veterans can save 10% at participating Hardee’s restaurants.
- IHOP: Save 20% at participating IHOP locations with a valid military ID.
- Johnny Rockets: Save 50% off your meal at Johnny Rockets when you dine in uniform.
- Luna Grill: 10% off purchase, excluding alcohol.
- Melting Pot: Military personnel receive 20% off dinner (food only) every Sunday. ID required.
- Outback: 10% off every day.
- Texas de Brazil: 20% off, not valid on holidays.
- Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: 10% discount with valid ID.
- The Greene Turtle: 15% off for military personnel, excludes alcohol and cannot be combined with any other offers.
Retail Local and Online Stores
- Baby Tula: 15% discount at babytula.com.
- Boscov’s: Up to 15% off, including sales events.
- Buckle: 10% off entire merchandise purchase – regular and sale.
- Costco: New members can receive over $50 in savings with verified military status at Costco.
- CVS: 20% off online orders and free shipping, excludes prescriptions and gift cards. Discounts available once verified.
- evo: 10% off online only, restrictions.
- Elegant Case: Go to website <elementcase.com/military/> to get military discount.
- Fanatics: 15% off all orders and free shipping for orders delivered to the U.S., P.O. Boxes, FPO and APO boxes.
- Huckberry: 10% off all Huckberry orders.
- Joann Fabric: 15% off in-store and online.
- Kmart: Save 10% at participating Kmart locations.
- Kohls: 15% off on purchases made on Mondays, in store only.
- Michaels: 15% off entire purchase including sale items; some exclusions apply.
- Nascar Shop: 10% off online orders.
- NBA Store: 15% off online orders.
- NFL Shop: 15% off online orders.
- Overstock.com: Active, retired, and reserve military personnel are eligible for free Club O membership — a $19.95 value — the benefits of which include 5% in Club O Dollars on every purchase and free shipping.
- Qalo: 15% off all QALO products.
- Samsung: Save as much as 30% when shopping on Samsung.com.
- Sword & Plough: Save 20% discount on all orders.
- US Elite Gear: 10% off; some exclusions apply.
- Vera Bradley: 15% off online purchases.
- Wilsons Leather: Online and in-store discounts available.
- Yankee Candle: 10% off in retail stores, outlet stores and online. This discount can be combined with any other in-store or coupon discount.
- Yeti: Offers special pricing.
- Z Gallerie: 25% off regular priced items in-store with valid military ID.
Service
- Bark Social: Additional $20 off Founding Membership, for a total discount of 27%.
- CubeSmart: 10% off for active-duty military.
- Geico: May be eligible for a discount of up to 15 percent on total insurance premium.
- LinkedIn:Free 1-year Premium Career subscription, including one year of access to LinkedIn Learning.
- My Nerds: $20.00 off of any remote PC service.
- Silent Professionals: Free registration.
- SiriusXM: Save 25% for the life of your subscription.
- TaxSlayer: Active-duty military can file a federal return for $0. Covers all tax situations – no restrictions.
- Tutor.com: Free online tutoring and homework help for eligible service members, civilian personnel and their dependents.
- YMCA: Offers memberships and respite childcare services to eligible military families and personnel.
Shipping and Storage
- Penske: 10% off a truck rental.
- PODS: 10% off initial local delivery and first month’s storage. For moves between two-different PODS company-owned and/or franchise locations, offer includes 10% off first month’s storage, initial delivery and the cost of long-distance transportation.
- uShip: Save up to 61% on moving and relocation services with special discounted listings and no transaction fees. Active duty, retirees, veterans, and military spouses can create free listings and receive other exclusive discounts and promotions on uShip, the online shipping marketplace.
- SMARTBOX: $20 off your order with code: MILOFF20.
- USPS: Free Priority Mail APO/FPO Flat Rate Boxes.
- 1-800-PACK-RAT: 10% off storage and moves for active duty, Veterans, and Reserve Members.
Sporting Goods and Equipment
- Aftco: 20% off your order.
- Allen Fly Fishing: Two discount programs available with special pricing based on qualifications.
- Ballistic Armor Co:7% discount on all products.
- Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s: 5% off daily in-store and online.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods: 10% off entire purchase with valid military ID or veteran status on driver’s license required.
- Cabela’s: Active duty military can save 10% on in-store purchases at Cabela’s with a valid military ID. Veterans receive employee pricing on Veterans Day.
- Calloway: 15% discount off purchases.
- Camping World RV & Outdoors: 5% discount at all locations.
- Comp-Tac: 10% off, create account on website.
- Eders.com: Free military membership.
- Evolve Skateboards: $100 discount on your electric skateboard order (skateboard purchases only).
- E-Z UP: Up to 30% off Instant Shelter® products and accessories.
- Gander Mountain: 5% off every day at retail locations.
- Gerber Gear: Eligible for the Pro Program which includes discounted products and exclusive offers.
- Guidefitter: Up to 40% off hunting, fishing, and outdoor gear from hundreds of brands.
- Jans: 15% discount for all active and retired members of the military.
- JustBats: 10% discount for active duty, veterans, retirees, National Guard, reservists and corresponding spouses.
- JustGloves: 10% discount for active duty, veterans, retirees, National Guard, reservists and corresponding spouses.
- Leisure Pro: 6% off your order for military, veterans and military members, spouses and family members.
- Lund Boats: Discounts available on a number of models and varies by model. Please visit the website for more details.
- Pelagic Gear: Verify military/veteran status to receive a discount code.
- Profox Racing: 10% discount on all regularly priced products.
- RE Factor Tactical: 15% off for active duty, guard and reservist.
- S3 Power Sports: Eligible for exclusive discounts. Please visit their website for more details.
- Sunny Sports: 6% off your order for military, veterans and first responders.
- Tactical Gear: 10% discount of entire purchase for active duty, retirees, veterans, first responders, military spouses and military family members.
- TaylorMade: 15% off entire purchase.
- VICIS: Special pricing available on tech, apparel and gear. Please visit their website for more details.
Travel and Lodging
- Allegiant Air: Offers no charge for oversize checked bags, one carry on bag, one personal item, free boarding pass printing at the airport and one pet in the cabin.
- American Forces: Travel Powered by Priceline, find military discounts on travel. Designed specifically for active military, guard/reserve, US Coast Guard, retired military and all eligible Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) patrons.
- Amtrak: Active-duty military personnel receive a 10% discount for active-duty military personnel, their spouses, and dependents.
- Armed Forces Vacation Club: Free membership for eligible military personnel.
- Atlantis Casino Resort and Spa Reno: Discount rates up to 15%.
- Best Western: offers room-rate discounts with a valid military or VA ID at check-in. Discounts at or below per diem.
- Beaches by Sandals: Extra 10% off on top of all special promotions.
- Camelback Mountain Resort: Discounts for active military members and up to four card-carrying dependents.
- Carnival Cruise Lines: Special military fares available.
- Castle Resorts: Special discounted rates for all military personnel.
- Celebrity Cruises: $25 savings for inside and ocean view and $100 savings for veranda, Concierge Class, AquaClass® and Suites.
- CheapTickets:18% discount. Please see website for details.
- Choice Hotels: Discounted rates available at participating locations.
- Delta Airlines: Early boarding, free checked military bag allowance for active duty, special policies on pet travel and vacation packages.
- Delta vacations: Earn bonus miles and use miles on more than flights, $300 off vacations of $6,000 or more, $200 off vacations of $4,500-$5,999, $100 off vacations of $2,500-$4,499 and $50 off vacations of $1,250-$2,499.
- Disney Cruise Line: Military rates on new bookings on select cruises with a maximum of one stateroom per military member per cruise.
- Double Tree by Hilton: Discounts at participating hotels and resorts.
- Extended Stay America: Department of Defense Flat Rate Policy. The rates are at or below 75% per diem for stays 31 nights or greater on official travel.
- Grand Sierra Resort: 15% off hotel room rate.
- Great Wolf Lodge: Save up to 30% with code HEROES when you book by 3/31/2022.
- Hampton Inn: Discounts at participating hotels and resorts.
- Hilton Hotels: Up to 10% off at participating resorts and hotels.
- Hyatt: Military personnel receive special Government rates at Hyatt Hotels and Resorts in the United States.
- IHG Hotels and Resorts: Travel deals at participating hotels in the United States, Canada, Central America and South America.
- Jellystone Park: Special “Hero Weekends” and up to 20% off stays across the United States.
- JetBlue: Receive a 5% discount on everyday JetBlue travel when enrolled in Veterans Advantage. Members also receive a two checked bag allowance at no extra cost. TrueBlue members can earn points on travel booked with the 5% discount.
- MSC Cruises: Discounts on cruises and zero penalty for cancellations, due to redeployment in the form of a 100% cruise credit that expires in two years.
- Park Ride Fly USA: Airport parking discounts.
- Princess Cruises: $250 of free onboard spending money on all cruises.
- Red Lions Hotel: Discounted rates at 1,100 participating hotels in the United States and Canada.
- Red Roof Inn: 15% off all bookings.
- Royal Caribbean: Special rates on selected sailings.
- Sandals Resorts: Additional savings on current promotions.
- Southern Shores Realty: Discounted rates on select Outer Banks rental homes.
- Super 8: 15% discount on best available rate at participating locations.
- Twiddy: Discounts on select Outer Banks vacation homes.
- Veterans on the Lake Resort: Cabins and RV vacations for veterans, disabled public and their families and friends in Superior National Forest, Minnesota.
- Wyndham: Discounted rates in partnership with Veterans Advantage.
Wireless and Internet
- AT&T: Best price available on unlimited plans starting at less than $27 per month per line when you get four lines. Make more calls home while saving 15% on your AT&T bill, which is applicable to the entire family plan.
- Motorola: 10% off sitewide.
- T-Mobile: 50% off regular Magenta plan rates for family lines. $25 per line for four lines with AutoPay on the Magenta Military plan and $35 per line for four lines with AutoPay on the Magenta MAX Military plan.
- US Cellular: 15% off cell phone plans.
- Verizon Fios: Fios Home Internet starting at $34.99 per month.
- Verizon Wireless: Get Unlimited from $30 per line with 4 lines on Start Unlimited.