Year Round Discounts Available For U.S. Military Veterans

BY DAVID FISHER david@dresdenenterprise.com The following list of veteran and military discounts are good all year round (with a few exceptions for Veterans Day only specials). These discounts are being shared so that veterans, military members, their families, caregivers and survivors are aware of all resources available to them. Discounts were last verified in October 2021.

The list is compiled from information obtained from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, TroopSwap.com and Veterans and Military Discounts. The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on part of VA. Verify information with the organization.

The various categories of discounts for U.S. military veterans are listed in alphabetical order to make it easier for them to find the goods and services available.

Just print off a copy of this list of discounts and keep it handy for easy reference.

Automotive

Car Rentals

Avis: Up to 25% off for active duty and veterans.

Budget: 25% off for active duty and veterans.

Enterprise Rent a Car: Discount on car rentals for active duty and veterans.

Hertz: 10% off base rates for active duty, veterans and families.

National Car Rental: Discount on car rentals for active duty and veterans.

Clothing/Shoes

Computer/Electronics/Gaming

Apple: 10% off products and accessories with ID.me.

Best Buy : Save 10% at participating Best Buy stores with a valid military ID or VA-approved veterans ID card.

Save 10% at participating Best Buy stores with a valid military ID or VA-approved veterans ID card. Cobra: 10% off for active duty, reservists, veterans, retirees, National Guard, spouses and dependents.

Cove Security: For $150, get up to $400 of security equipment, 6 months of professional monitoring or 60-day risk free trial.

Dell: 10% off PC’s and electronics with a .mil email address.

Gamestop: 10% off most products in-store.

Lenovo: 7% off virtually on all products with ID.me.

Microsoft: 10% off select products. Available for active military, veterans, reservists and National Guard members.

Targus: 25% off tablet and laptop accessories orders online. Available for active military, veterans, reservists, National Guard, spouses and dependents.

Education

Entertainment

Eyewear

Financial and Insurance

Chase Bank : Military Banking benefits, no minimum balance requirement, no monthly Service Fee (free checking), ATM waivers, and free safe deposit boxes. Available to active duty and reservists.

: Military Banking benefits, no minimum balance requirement, no monthly Service Fee (free checking), ATM waivers, and free safe deposit boxes. Available to active duty and reservists. Direct Auto Insurance: 25% off coverages in Alabama, Florida and Louisiana.

Embrace Pet Insurance: 5% off discount. Military discount is not available in NY & TN.

Liberty Mutual Insurance: gives a Military Discount.

TurboTax: File federal and state taxes for free. Offer for enlisted active duty and reservists only.

US Bank: provides financial services and upgrades to premium checking.

Fitness

BeachBody: Military Waiver Program waives the Coach Business Service Fee (BSF).

BodyBuilding.com: 10% off discount.

Gold’s Gym : Receive a reduced enrollment fee and 20% off monthly dues with a valid military ID at Gold’s Gym.

: Receive a reduced enrollment fee and 20% off monthly dues with a valid military ID at Gold’s Gym. Military Tee Times: 15% off tee times.

Peloton: Free Essential Package with Purchase of Peloton bike.

Pure Formulas: 10% off and free shipping.

Tommie Cooper: 15% off discount.

Tonal:$200 off discount.

Tough Mudder: up to 25% off participant registration price.

24 Hour Fitness: $0 initiation and $5 off monthly dues.

YMCA : Family members of deployed National Guard and reservists, active duty families who live in one of the selected Joint Bases created by the Base Realignment and Closure process, active duty independent personnel and their families as approved by their military service headquarters, and relocated spouses and family members of deployed active duty personnel may be eligible for free YMCA memberships.

Flowers/Gifts

Food

Atkins: 15% of bars and shakes.

BJs Wholesale: Reduced membership fee.

Cheryl’s Cookies: Free Military APO /FPO Shipping.

Fire Department Coffee: 15% discount for life using discount code “MIL15”.

Fred Meyer: 10% off purchases on advertised days.

KIND: 15% off.

Pantry Paratus : Pantry Paratus offers free shipping on overseas orders to active duty military.

Health and Beauty

AvaCare Medical: All active, reserve, retired or disabled U.S. military members and their immediate family (including parents, siblings and children) with a valid military ID are eligible for a 5% discount on any order placed.

GNC: Do your body good with a discount of 10% or more at participating GNC stores.

Just Walkers: Contact us and we will send you a code for free shipping.

Lasik Plus: 20% discount off Lasik.

Massage Envy: Reduced membership fee for active military.

Purific Water USA : Purific Water USA offers a military discount of 10% off to all active and retired military. Offer valid with a valid military ID.

: Purific Water USA offers a military discount of 10% off to all active and retired military. Offer valid with a valid military ID. SmartStyle Hair Salons: 10% discount off services and products.

Home and Garden

Jewelry

Miscellaneous

Restaurants

Applebee’s : Applebee’s offers a free meal to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day.

: Applebee’s offers a free meal to veterans and active duty military on Veterans Day. A&W : Save 10% at participating A&W restaurants with a valid military ID.

: Save 10% at participating A&W restaurants with a valid military ID. Bonefish Grill: 10% off the check all day, every day.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex : Military men and women in uniform can save 20% at Chevy’s Fresh Mex restaurants.

: Military men and women in uniform can save 20% at Chevy’s Fresh Mex restaurants. Chili’s : Military men and women in uniform can save 10% at Chili’s restaurants.

: Military men and women in uniform can save 10% at Chili’s restaurants. Cici’s: Discounts vary by location.

Dairy Queen : Save 10% at participating Dairy Queens with a valid military ID.

: Save 10% at participating Dairy Queens with a valid military ID. Denny’s : Save 10%-20% at participating Denny’s restaurants with a valid military ID.

: Save 10%-20% at participating Denny’s restaurants with a valid military ID. El Pollo Loco: 15% off (maximum value $1.50).

Famous Dave’s BBQ : Receive 10% off at participating Famous Dave’s BBQ locations with a military ID.

: Receive 10% off at participating Famous Dave’s BBQ locations with a military ID. Golden Corral : Active duty service members, retirees, and dependents can receive 10%-20% off at participating Golden Corral restaurants. Veterans eat free on Veterans Day.

: Active duty service members, retirees, and dependents can receive 10%-20% off at participating Golden Corral restaurants. Veterans eat free on Veterans Day. Green Mill: 10% off dining every day.

Hardee’s : Active duty service members and veterans can save 10% at participating Hardee’s restaurants.

: Active duty service members and veterans can save 10% at participating Hardee’s restaurants. IHOP : Save 20% at participating IHOP locations with a valid military ID.

: Save 20% at participating IHOP locations with a valid military ID. Johnny Rockets : Save 50% off your meal at Johnny Rockets when you dine in uniform.

: Save 50% off your meal at Johnny Rockets when you dine in uniform. Luna Grill: 10% off purchase, excluding alcohol.

Melting Pot: Military personnel receive 20% off dinner (food only) every Sunday. ID required.

Outback: 10% off every day.

Texas de Brazil: 20% off, not valid on holidays.

Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: 10% discount with valid ID.

The Greene Turtle: 15% off for military personnel, excludes alcohol and cannot be combined with any other offers.

Retail Local and Online Stores

Service

Bark Social: Additional $20 off Founding Membership, for a total discount of 27%.

CubeSmart: 10% off for active-duty military.

Geico: May be eligible for a discount of up to 15 percent on total insurance premium.

LinkedIn:Free 1-year Premium Career subscription, including one year of access to LinkedIn Learning.

My Nerds: $20.00 off of any remote PC service.

Silent Professionals: Free registration.

SiriusXM: Save 25% for the life of your subscription.

TaxSlayer: Active-duty military can file a federal return for $0. Covers all tax situations – no restrictions.

Tutor.com: Free online tutoring and homework help for eligible service members, civilian personnel and their dependents.

YMCA: Offers memberships and respite childcare services to eligible military families and personnel.

Shipping and Storage

Penske: 10% off a truck rental.

PODS: 10% off initial local delivery and first month’s storage. For moves between two-different PODS company-owned and/or franchise locations, offer includes 10% off first month’s storage, initial delivery and the cost of long-distance transportation.

uShip: Save up to 61% on moving and relocation services with special discounted listings and no transaction fees. Active duty, retirees, veterans, and military spouses can create free listings and receive other exclusive discounts and promotions on uShip, the online shipping marketplace.

SMARTBOX: $20 off your order with code: MILOFF20.

USPS: Free Priority Mail APO/FPO Flat Rate Boxes.

1-800-PACK-RAT: 10% off storage and moves for active duty, Veterans, and Reserve Members.

Sporting Goods and Equipment

Travel and Lodging

Wireless and Internet