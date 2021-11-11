WESTVIEW FFA IS OSHA SAFE

After four weeks and more than 10 hours of training, 37 Agriculture Science students at Westview have earned their OSHA 10 Certifications which offers a general overview of job-related health and safety hazards. “This industry certification gives these students an upper hand when applying for jobs because employers can be assured that these students have been properly trained in safety procedures and skills necessary to make a productive workplace,” explained teacher David Hochreiter. Elements of the training included information on chemical use, safe driving practices and blood borne pathogens. Receiving the certification were: (Standing, L to R) Kamora Ellison, Izaabel Pierce, Damien White, Garret Matthew King, Shamon Savage, Bearett Hutto, Trent Hazelwood, Michael McKnight, Drew Polman, Cooper Spaulding, Tyler Belew; (Kneeling, L to R) Kevin Palma, Rachel Bowlin, Brodie Estes, Jack Allen. Tucker Melton, Barret Belew, Grason Williams, Kaitlyn Brundige, Marshall Fant, Zach Hickey; (Sitting, L to R) Leon Vaught, Morgan Romans, Christopher Caldwell, Abigail Warbington, Sydney Jane Kelly and Marion Norton. Not pictured were Colton Dillahunt, Cason Totten, Dylan Baker, and Tabitha Maddon.