Jacob Brandon Jarred, 31, of Dresden, died Thursday, October 21, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, November 5, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Dresden First United Methodist Church. He was born August 13, 1990, in McKenzie to the late Lonnie Jarred Jr. and Ramona Raborn Roberts. He was a United States Army veteran.

