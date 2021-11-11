Herron to Discuss New Book

MARTIN (October 26) – Former Tennessee state senator and Dresden native Roy Herron will discuss his latest book publication at a public event at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 2, in UT Martin’s Paul Meek Library. The book, titled “Faith in Politics: Southern Political Battles Past and Present,” was recently published by the University of Tennessee Press and provides a selection of his writings over four decades as a legislator, attorney, teacher and Methodist minister.

A graduate of UT Martin, Herron served as Tennessee state representative from 1987 to 1997 and state senator from 1997 to 2013, representing Weakley County and West Tennessee. During this work, he published op-ed essays and articles in Tennessee’s leading newspapers and publications from “The Japan Times” to “The Wall Street Journal” on various topics including constitutional liberties, economic justice, health care, politics and more. This new volume collects many of these pieces and investigates how faith and politics are not mutually exclusive, as well as Herron’s belief that faith and spirituality should affect decision making and advocacy in public life.

The event is sponsored by the Paul Meek Library and will be held in the library’s north reading room. Light refreshments will be served. Copies of Herron’s book will be available for purchase, and the author will be available to sign copies.

Parking for the event will be in the Paul Meek Library parking lot on Wayne Fisher Drive off Mt. Pelia Road. Parking permits are available online at www.utm.edu/departments/publicsafety by selecting the “Online Visitor Parking Permit” link. For more information, contact Dr. Erik Nordberg, dean of the Paul Meek Library, at 731-881-7070.

The book signing will be preceded with a 5 p.m. presentation by Herron titled “Faith in Politics” to UT Martin students in Campbell Auditorium located in the Holt Humanities Building. This 5 p.m. presentation is sponsored by the university’s Department of History and Philosophy and Department of Accounting, Finance, Economics, and Political Science. The presentation is open to all UT Martin students.