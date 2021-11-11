Dresden Man Killed in Kentucky I-69 Wreck

DAWSON SPRINGS, KENTUCKY (October 21) – A car accident on Interstate 69 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Dresden man and his fiancee’s five-year-old daughter.

According to Kentucky news sources, Kara Smith, 26, of Paducah, Kentucky, was traveling northbound on Interstate 69 near Mile Marker 91 and Kentucky Exit 109 in her 2006 Toyota when her car apparently veered into the inside shoulder and into the median. She reportedly overcorrected, lost control and went back across the median into the southbound lanes where her vehicle struck a 2018 Dodge Ram, driven by Kevin Emily, 30, of Benton, Kentucky.

The accident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Smith’s fiancé, Jacob Jarred, 31, of Dresden, died in the crash. One of her children was also pronounced dead at the scene. Smith and her seven-year-old daughter were taken by helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, where they are reported to be in stable condition. Emily was transported by Caldwell County EMS to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where he is listed in stable condition, according to the Paducah Sun.

I-69 was shut down for about four hours during the investigation.

A Celebration of Life for Jarred will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, November 5, at Dresden First United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army and Licensed Practical Nurse. He is survived by his mother, Ramona (Randy) Roberts, and his grandparents, Russell and Gladys Cherry.

Jarred is preceded in death by his dad, Lonnie Jarred Jr. He was born August 13, 1990, in McKenzie.

Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden is in charge of arrangements.