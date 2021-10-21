Young Runners Qualify for State

MEMPHIS (October 16) – Members of Dresden Middle School and Greenfield Junior High School will be sending runners to the Cross Country State Tournament this Saturday in Knoxville.

Schools met at Shelby Farms in Memphis Saturday, October 16, for middle school teams to run a two-mile race.

The top five teams and the top 25 finishers, not of the top five teams, would go on to run in the state championships this weekend.

Dresden and Greenfield will send seven runners to represent Weakley County in the state championships.

In the girl’s race, Dresden had Bailey Warbington finish in 15th overall, with a time of 13:34 and Alivia Rainey in 18th place with 13:48, both medaling. Lily Pash finished the two miles at 16:21 and in 83rd; Emma Ramsey came in with a time of 17:47 and teammate Hayleigh White close behind at 17:54.

In the boy’s race, Vaughn Bounds and Landon Floyd were in a close finish with Bounds coming in 9th place at 12:00 and Floyd in 10th place at 12:07. Harrison Hodges came in 53rd with a time of 13:07; Christian Pash at 14:13; and Tate Moore at 17:57.

Of those finishers, Vaughn Bounds, Landon Floyd, Bailey Warbington, and Alivia Rainey are going to state. This will mark yet another year that Rainey has gone on to compete in the state championship. Running since the third grade, she has made state every year of her career. According to Assistant Coach Kenneth Corker, she is the first runner from Dresden to do so.

Vaughn and Landon are also the first boys on the Dresden team to place in the top 10 of regionals since 2012.

Going to state from Greenfield Junior High included Deegan Arant, who finished 14th overall, with a time of 12:11. Lila Trevathan finished in 14:15 and Jolie Lunsford in 14:21.