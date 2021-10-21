WCSO Promotes ‘Slow Down Tennessee’

DRESDEN – The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to promote “Slow Down Tennessee.” From now through October 29, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office will increase education and enforcement efforts to help reduce speeding-related crashes, injuries, and fatalities statewide. The public is encouraged to participate by using #Slow Down TN on social media to help spread awareness.

Weakley County Sheriff’s Office reports 15 speed-related crashes in the past two years.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Office will have officers monitoring for speeders during the “Slow Down Tennessee” campaign.

The State of Tennessee requires motorists to always exercise due care and maintain a safe speed while driving. Speed limits may vary depending on the county and road conditions; therefore, drivers must always pay attention and adhere to posted speed limits to ensure the safety of all roadway users.