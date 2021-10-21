Gleason raceway Park Hosts Come Up, Warm Up

COME UP, WARM UP – The Come Up, Warm Up competition at the Gleason Raceway Park brought street muscle, hot rods and everything in between to the drag strip Saturday afternoon. The event was a qualifier for The Come Up ¼ Million Dollar Small Tire Invitational in Crossville next weekend. The winner claimed a $4,000 grand prize from Gleason Saturday night, from sponsor Slick Productions. The raceway offers weekend events, designed for spectators of all ages, as well as racing competitions. To stay up-to-date on announcements at Gleason raceway Park, follow the social media page on Facebook. Photo by Jennifer Cross