Families May Be Eligible for Internet Discounts

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

WEAKLEY COUNTY (October 19) – Households with a child who was approved to receive free or reduced-price meals under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or the School Breakfast Program (SBP) during the 2019-2020, 2020-2021, or 2021-2022 school year, including children who attend schools participating in the Community Eligibility Provision, are eligible for the Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB). The EBB is a temporary federal program to help eligible families pay for internet service during the pandemic.

To date, more than 6 million eligible households have enrolled, and approximately $2.5 billion of the $3.1 billion appropriated for the program remain available.

Households can also qualify for the EBB Program if the household has an income at or below 135 percent of the federal poverty guidelines OR any member of the household:

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Is enrolled in or qualifies for the Lifeline program through participation in one of the following federal assistance programs:

* Medicaid

* Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

* Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

* Federal Public Housing Assistance

* Veterans and Survivors Pension Benefit

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers.

The EBB Program provides a monthly discount of not more than $50 per month on broadband service and associated equipment (for example, a modem) for eligible households. If the participating household chooses an eligible plan that costs $50/month or less, the household will receive that service for free, at least until the EBB Program ends.

Each participating household may also be reimbursed up to $100 for one connected device — a laptop, desktop, or tablet computer — where available from a participating broadband provider, as long as the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 towards the cost of the device. Each participating household is limited to a single device discount.

The Department of Education’s EBB website has further information about the program at the following link: https://tech.ed.gov/broadband/ebb/.