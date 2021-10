Shirley A. Jennings, 81, of Milan, died Saturday, October 2, at Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital. Graveside funeral services are Thursday, October 7, at 11 a.m. at Trezevant Cemetery, Trezevant. She was born April 22, 1940, to the late Versa and Marie Fraiser Reavis.

Brummitt McKenzie Funeral Home