Shannon Harris 1971 – 2021

Shannon Harris, 50, of Springville, died Saturday, October 2. A graveside service will be held (today) Wednesday, October 6, at 1 p.m. at Royster Cemetery in Sharon. She was born March 1, 1971, to Terry Bynum and Shirley Ward.

