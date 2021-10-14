Shannon Harris 1971 – 2021 By Editor | October 14, 2021 | 0 Shannon Harris, 50, of Springville, died Saturday, October 2. A graveside service will be held (today) Wednesday, October 6, at 1 p.m. at Royster Cemetery in Sharon. She was born March 1, 1971, to Terry Bynum and Shirley Ward. Williams Funeral Home Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Shirley Ann Jennings 1940 – 2021 October 14, 2021 | No Comments » Kathy Lynn Rhodes 1967 – 2021 October 14, 2021 | No Comments » Helen Arabelle Baker 1929 – 2021 October 14, 2021 | No Comments » Stan Johnson 1950 – 2021 October 14, 2021 | No Comments » Matteo Christian Hathcoat 2000 – 2021 October 14, 2021 | No Comments »