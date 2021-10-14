Chargers for the Win Against Huntingdon

CHARGERS FOR THE WIN – The Westview Charger football team hosted the Huntingdon Mustangs in a Region 7AA match-up Friday night at Hardy-Graham Stadium. It was wide receiver Garner Anderson’s night to shine after he caught three touchdown passes and set a single-season record for touchdowns. Turnovers proved costly for the Mustangs, which were defeated by a final score of 49-30. Westview secures the home field in the first round of the upcoming playoffs after Friday night’s game. Photo by Clinton Smith