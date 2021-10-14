Bradberry Appointed to 24th Circuit Court

NASHVILLE (October 8) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee last week announced two key judicial appointments.

Brent Bradberry, who serves as an assistant public defender for the 27th Judicial District has been chosen to lead the 24th Judicial District Circuit Court. He earned his J.D. at Nashville School of Law and his bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee of Martin. Bradberry will fill the Honorable C. Creed McGinley’s vacancy, effective immediately. Judicial District 27 is made up of Weakley and Obion counties.

Benton, Carroll, Decatur, Hardin and Henry counties make up the 24th Judicial District in West Tennessee.

In his role as Assistant District Public Defender since 2017, Bradberry has provided criminal defense for approximately 460 General Sessions cases per year and nearly 90 felony cases as well as 100 probation violations per year.

Bradberry is a veteran of the United States Army as well as the Tennessee Army National Guard. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Martin.

“These two qualified Tennesseans will bring valuable experience to their respective roles,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m honored to announce their appointment and confident they will serve our state with the highest integrity.”

William E. Phillips, II was chosen to lead the 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court. Phillips is an attorney at Phillips and Hale in Rogersville. He earned his J.D. at the University of Memphis and his bachelor’s degree at the University of the South, Sewanee. Phillips will fill the Honorable Thomas J. Wright’s vacancy, effective immediately.