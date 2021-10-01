UTM Homecoming Set for Next Week

MARTIN (September 21) – The University of Tennessee at Martin will host its 2021 homecoming festivities October 4-10 on the main campus. The annual Quad City tent festival will begin at 10:30 a.m., October 9, with the homecoming football game against Murray State University starting at 2 p.m. in Hardy Graham Stadium. Masks are not required for homecoming events held outside, but they are recommended when social distancing is not possible. Masks are required for all indoor public events.

Attendees can reserve homecoming T-shirts and view the homecoming schedule at alumni.utm.edu/homecoming. T-shirts range from $15 to $17, and shipping is available.

The 2021 homecoming theme is “There’s No Place Like Homecoming,” and various campus organizations will “follow the yellow brick road” during Quad City and other homecoming events.

Traditional homecoming events include rope pull at 4 p.m. daily with championships beginning at 3:30 p.m., October 8; lip sync at 7 p.m., October 5; the pyramid competition and pep rally at 7 p.m., October 8; and the National Pan-Hellenic Council step show at 7 p.m., October 9.

The annual University Choirs’ Dessert Evening will also be held at 7 p.m., October 9, outside at the City of Martin Public Library. Admission is free and desserts will be available to purchase in the courtyard. Contact the Department of Music at 731-881-7402 for more information.

The Blaylock Inspirational Oracle will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 11:30 a.m., October 9, on the lawn between Clement Hall and the Boling University Center. This space is named in honor of Dr. Paul D. Blaylock (’68).

“The Blaylock Inspirational Oracle is a multi-purpose building that is designed for use by the campus and community for various activities. It is designed as an open-air Greek Parthenon that is home to the greatest and wisest philosophers waiting to inspire students and anyone else who visits. Some of the expected uses include a reflection area for students and alumni, an outdoor classroom and a meeting space. It will include a magnificent fountain and a large plaza to host various activities,” said Dr. Charley Deal, vice chancellor for University Advancement.

Saturday, October 9, is the primary day for homecoming activities and includes the Letterwinner’s Breakfast and Athletics Hall of Fame inductions, and the Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program (both by invitation only) prior to the opening of Quad City at 10:30 a.m. The Skyhawk football team will take its traditional “Hawk Walk” through the festival at 11 a.m. Homecoming week will end with brunch from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., October 10, in the Skyhawk Dining Hall.

A complete schedule of events is available at alumni.utm.edu/homecoming. For more information about UT Martin homecoming activities, contact Jackie Johnson, assistant vice chancellor of alumni relations and annual giving, at 731-881-7610 or jjohn253@utm.edu.