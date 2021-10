Nicholas Ryan Wisher, 30, of Sharon, died Thursday, September 23, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Graveside services will be held (today) Wednesday, September 29, at 2 p.m. at Highland Cemetery in Greenfield with burial to follow. There is no public visitation. He was born August 18, 1991, to Michael Reyes and Rae Marie Woodrough. He was a veteran of the National Guard.

