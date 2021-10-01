David Byron Rogers 1951 – 2021

David Byron Rogers, 70, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on September 4, 2021. David was born on August 23, 1951, in Fulton, Kentucky, to Lydia and Carl Rogers. He graduated from Martin High School in 1969 and attended the University of Tennessee at Martin. After, David moved to Memphis, where he met his wife, Debra Marino. He began his career with Schering Plough in Memphis and later worked for Caterpillar, Inc., in Corinth, Mississippi, where he also owned and operated his own landscaping business. In retirement, David resided in Memphis, where he enjoyed cheering on the hometown Tigers.

At the age of 25, David surrendered his life to Jesus Christ and became His faithful servant. Loved by everyone who knew him, David especially cherished spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and extended family.

David is lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Debra Marino Rogers; children: Rachel Huwe (Joshua) of Pearl, Mississippi; Rebecca Elswick of Memphis, Tennessee; Renee Jackson (Josh) of Morris Chapel, Tennessee; John Rogers (Carrie) of Jacksonville, North Carolina; and William Rogers (Dale Wescott) of Memphis, Tennessee; and 18 beloved grandchildren. David is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Marshall and his brother, Steve Rogers (Laura) of Martin, Tennessee. David is preceded in death by his parents, Lydia and Carl Rogers.

A memorial service celebrating David’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 23, 2021, in the Wilson Chapel at Christ United Methodist Church, at 4488 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

