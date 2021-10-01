Christopher Kent Brundige 1976 – 2021

Christopher Kent Brundige, 44, of Arlington, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett. Funeral Services for Mr. Brundige were held Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Humboldt. Burial followed in Antioch Cemetery. Dr. Bill Espy officiated the services with Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Chris was born in Fulton, Kentucky, to Timothy Kent and Cheryl Underwood Brundige. After obtaining his Bachelor of Science degree from Murray State University, Murray, Kentucky, he worked in the mortgage industry. On September 25, 2004, he married Andrea Luckey and they were to celebrate their 17th anniversary.

He enjoyed gardening, duck hunting, his dogs “Lucy” and “Moose” and being a volleyball Dad.

Chris is survived by his wife, Andrea Brundige; twin daughters, Claire and Corinne Brundige; brothers, Trey and Brent Brundige; sister, Tiffany Frank (Justin); and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Henry and Corinne Sisson Underwood; and paternal grandparents, Tilman Brownlow and Dorothy Pentecost Brundige.

Those honoring Chris as pallbearers were Justin Frank, Thomas Cupples, Whit Cupples, Brandon Whitehead, Jeremy Jez, Glenn Hall, and Chris Sumner. Honorary pallbearers were Shawn Norsworthy, Chuck Corzine, Danny Anders, Trey Brundige and Brent Brundige.

Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association and Mid-South Transplant Foundation, Cordova, Tennessee.

Paid Obituary: Family