New Salem to Celebrate 172-Year Anniversary

On Sunday, October 3, 2021, the 172nd anniversary of the New Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church will be observed during the morning worship service at 11 a.m. with World-Wide Communion and a guest speaker, Mrs. Lou Ann Powers.

As most Weakley Countians know, Mrs. Powers founded Santa’s Helpers. Santa’s Helpers is located in Dresden and assist those in need whether it is due to a fire, unemployment or other hard times. The New Salem Church is looking forward to hearing Mrs. Powers and her involvement with Santa’s Helpers.

New Salem’s Sunday School is at 10 a.m. and morning worship is at 11 a.m. each Sunday.

Community members are invited to the church’s 172nd anniversary, but advised to observe safety practices as they visit New Salem. Masks will be available for those who do not have a mask.

For more information about the church’s observance, contact pastor Kermit E. ‘Buddy’ Travis at 731-514-2544.