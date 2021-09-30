Local Attorney Suspended from Practice

BRENTWOOD (September 15) – On September 15, 2021, the Tennessee Supreme Court suspended Thomas A. Tansil, Jr., of Greenfield from the practice of law until further orders of the Court pursuant to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Section 22.3.

Tansil entered a plea of Nolo Contendere to three (3) felonies involving theft of property, tampering with government records and computer offenses. Pursuant to the Order of the Supreme Court, the matter has been referred to the Board to institute formal proceedings to determine the extent of the final discipline to be imposed upon Tansil as a result of his plea of Nolo Contendere to conduct constituting a serious crime as defined by Tenn. Sup. Ct. R. 9, § 2.

Tansil must comply with the requirements of Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Sections 28 and 30.4, regarding the obligations and responsibilities of suspended attorneys.