Dresden FFA Hosts 20th Redneck Games

BY AMANDA PERRY

Special to The Press

DRESDEN (September 21) – On September 21, Dresden FFA hosted the 20th Annual Redneck Games. The Westview FFA Chapter worked alongside the Dresden FFA officer team this year for the first time.

Some of the games included apple bobbing, pie eating contests, and toilet paper toss. The chapters had help from people in the community, and from the Dresden FFA Alumni. Elementary, Middle, and High students had the chance to learn about FFA opportunities and events.

Westview had the chance to observe the Dresden FFA officers in hopes of hosting a community event in the Martin area.

The Alumni participated in a tug-a-war with the officers from both schools.

The Dresden FFA would like to thank Westview FFA, the Dresden FFA Alumni, and all of the participants who competed in the Redneck Games.

Editor’s note: Amanda Perry is a student at Dresden High School and a Dresden FFA officer.