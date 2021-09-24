David Earl Washam 1944 – 2021

David Earl Washam, 76, of Dresden, passed away Tuesday, September 14, at his home. Funeral services were Saturday, September 18, at Bowlin Funeral Home. Burial followed in Mack’s Grove Cemetery. Visitation was Friday at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m., and Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Mr. Washam was born November 8, 1944, in Dyersburg to the late Charlie and Zazzle Johnson Washam. He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Williams Washam; sons, Jason (Sheila) Washam, and Patrick (Tammy) Washam; brother, Charlie Paul Washam; and sister, Elizabeth Honey Peevyhouse; seven grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Paid Obituary: Bowlin Funeral Home