Weakley County Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 8) – The September 2021 term of the Weakley County Grandy Jury handed down 41 indictments when it met last week in Weakley County Circuit Court. Among those indicted, 14 of those were “sealed.” A grand jury will issue a “sealed” or “secret” indictment after determining that there is enough evidence for a case to go to trial. A secret indictment is an indictment that is not made public until the subject of the indictment has been arrested, notified, or released pending trial.

Indictments filed Tuesday, September 7, in Weakley County Circuit Court, along with noted bond amounts, included:

Ashley Marie Brown: Second-Degree Murder; Two Counts of Aggravated Assault,

Michael Robert Bowers: Aggravated Stalking; Vandalism; Aggravated Criminal Trespass; Violation of Protective Order; Stalking and Vandalism,

Chad Harold Cates: Possession of Meth with Intent,

Codie Austin Clark: Four Counts of Arson,

Joseph Brett Coleman: Evading; Reckless Endangerment; Driving on Revoked License and Drug Paraphernalia,

Zachary Aaron Collins: Theft,

Marry Ann Dickens: Possession of Meth with Intent; Simple Possession and Drug Paraphernalia,

Richard Garrick Flowers: Four Counts of Theft; Evading,

Letia Montez Leco: Two Counts of Theft,

James Glenn Fralix: Two Counts of False Reports; Domestic Assault; Drug Paraphernalia; Aggravated Burglary; Two Counts of Aggravated Assault; Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony; Violation of Protective Order and Two Counts of Vandalism,

Robert Warren Gearin: Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card,

Robert Austin Hoskins: DUI and Driving on Revoked License,

Wendell Dieate Jones: Evading and Driving on Suspended License,

Michael Paul Kelley: Four Counts of Burglary; Four Counts of Theft; Theft of a Firearm and Fraudulent Use of a Debit/Credit Card,

Mark Edward Roberts: Two Counts of Aggravated Burglary; Four Counts of Aggravated Assault; Vandalism; Resisting and Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony,

Johnathan Dwayne Shane: Two Counts of Driving on Revoked License; Vandalism; Two Counts of Possession of a Weapon; Reckless Endangerment; Evading; Implied Consent and DUI,

Charleston Chaurice Kimble: Three Counts of Aggravated Assault; Reckless Endangerment; Vandalism and Felon in Possession of a Weapon,

Ricky Verdell McAbee, Jr.: Theft; Two Counts of Possession of a Weapon and Forgery,

D’Anthony Dewayne McNeal: Reckless Endangerment,

Robert Tremain Thomas, Jr.: Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment,

Lorie Ann Walker: Possession of Meth with Intent; Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of a Firearm During Dangerous Felony.

Sealed indictments returned last week were:

Failure to Appear: Capias Bond $25,000,

Sale of Meth: Capias Bond $50,000,

Two Counts of Failure to Appear: Capias Bond $25,000,

Failure to Appear: Capias Bond $25,000,

Escape: Capias Bond $25,000,

Theft (E Felony); Theft (D Felony) and Three Counts of Official Misconduct: Capias Bond $25,000,

Failure to Appear: Capias Bond $25,000,

Theft: Capias Bond $5,000,

Three Counts of Coercion of Witness: Capias Hold,

Failure to Appear: Capias Bond $25,000,

Failure to Appear: Capias Bond $25,000,

Theft; Fraudulent Use of Credit/Debit Card and Official Misconduct: Capias Bond $2,500,

Failure to Appear: Capias Bond $25,000,

Sale of Meth: Capias Bond $25,000.

With the recent indictments, those facing charges will proceed throughout Weakley County Circuit Court on felony counts.