Weakley County Artist Creates Animated Short

MARTIN (September 9) – “Katrina the Fuzzy Princess,” an 18-minute web-animated short based on the webcomic, “The Fuzzy Princess,” made its premiere Thursday, September 9.

The cartoon can be watched at www.smallbugstudio.com

Directed by the comic’s creator Charles Brubaker, resident of Weakley County, the short focuses on Katrina, a feline princess of St. Paws, who goes on a diplomatic mission to gain alliance with the humans, only to get into misadventures along the way.

The cartoon, which took six months to animate, was animated traditionally with Clip Studio Paint.

“Katrina the Fuzzy Princess stars the voices of Emi Koch, Aimee Smith, Ty Konzak, Nyla C., Brittany Ann Phillips, and Michael Malconian.

For more information, contact Brubaker at cbrubaker@gmail.com.