Martin Police Officers Awarded for Life-Saving Actions

MARTIN (September 13) – On the evening of August 2, 2021, officers from the Martin Police Department responded to a call on Oakland Street in reference to a child having been accidentally shot. Investigation revealed that the responding officers took several measures and enacted an emergency plan that played a vital role in saving the child’s life.

While each of them played different parts, their team effort calmed the situation and provided life-saving care for the victim until he could be flown out by AirEvac. Training, education and skills all came together to increase the survival chances for this child victim.

Four officers were awarded life-saving medals, along with commendation letters from MPD Chief Don Teal, during Martin’s meeting of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday evening.

Officers honored this week were Lt. John Cross, Patrol Officer Aaron Carter, Patrol Officer John Colt Fulcher and Patrol Officer Demarchio Lee.

“We are extremely proud of these officers and congratulate them on a job well done. The child is making a full recovery and we would also like to thank Martin Fire/Rescue for the roles that they played as well,” a press release issued by the MPD noted.