Latham-Dukedom Volunteer FD Celebrating 25-Year Anniversary

LATHAM (September 18) – This weekend, members of the Latham-Dukedom Volunteer Fire Department will celebrate the department’s 25th anniversary with an event designed to be fun for all ages.

The fun begins at noon Saturday, September 18, at the fire station with a Touch-A-Truck throughout the day for people who are young to the young at heart.

Firefighters are selling tickets for a chicken quarter dinner that includes a chicken quarter, two sides, bag of chips, dessert and a choice of a drink. Dinners will be available for pick up beginning at noon or 4 p.m. that day.

Beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, members of the volunteer department will offer a live auction as well as a dessert auction. Local businesses and individuals are contributing items to make this anniversary fundraiser event a success. The day’s events conclude around 6 p.m.

Community members are welcome to come out for the Touch-A-Truck, which is free, and grab some unique auction items. Visit the Latham-Dukedom Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page throughout the week to order a chicken dinner and see a list of auction items or contact Chief Sean Fulcher at 731-676-2344 for additional information. Chicken dinner tickets may be purchased from any firefighter as well.

The Latham-Dukedom Fire Station is located at 5337 Hwy. 118, Dresden.