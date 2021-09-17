Active COVID Cases Surging in County

BY SABRINA BATES

sabrina@dresdenenterprise.com

WEAKLEY COUNTY (September 13) – Compared to this week one year ago, the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Weakley County hit a milestone when the county surpassed the 1,000 mark. One year later, the number of COVID cases recorded in the county since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic stood at 5,551, according to data released by the Tennessee Department of Health Monday, September 13.

On September 14, 2020, Weakley County had 133 active COVID-19 cases. One year later, that number has grown to 461 active cases. The county recorded 15 COVID-related deaths this time last year. As of this week, that number has grown to 74 COVID-related recorded deaths in Weakley County.

In September 2020, Weakley County was under a mask mandate in public places.

With a vaccination available, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum said that seems to be the way to get to the end of the pandemic. Bynum added his advisement would be for people who are unsure of whether a vaccination is a good choice for them, to talk to their medical providers.

“I am not a doctor and I don’t play one on TV. I advise people to talk to their personal medical provider. Not doctors on YouTube or Facebook, but your own doctor to find out if a vaccine is right for you. If you talked to a doctor about it in January or February of this year during the early stages of the vaccine roll-outs, have another conversation with your doctor and take his advice,” Bynum said.

The mayor said compared to a year ago, the thought and concern about the well-being of the community seem to be more removed.

In neighboring counties, Carroll County recorded 762 total COVID cases, with 131 listed as active during this week in 2020. As of Monday, September 13, 2021, Carroll County has recorded 4,989 total COVID cases, with 376 listed as active. Carroll County recoded 15 COVID-related deaths in September 2020, compared to this week’s data showing 91 deaths.

In Obion County, the active COVID case count was recorded at 462 Monday afternoon. A year ago, the county recorded 137 active cases. Obion County showed 999 total cases this time last year. This week’s total case count for Obion County is 5,961, as of Monday, September 13. Obion County recorded 8 COVID-related deaths this time last year, compared to 102 this week.

Henry County, which was also under a mask mandate this time last year, recorded 413 active COVID cases this week, compared to 70 during this week in September 2020. The total case count for Henry County was recorded at 4,965 this week. Henry County reported 8 COVID-related deaths in September 2020. This week’s data shows Henry County with 76 COVID-related deaths.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer vaccine late last month. Local health departments are providing vaccine administration sites, and plans are under way to roll out a booster to the vaccine later this month. For more information about setting up a vaccination or COVIZD testing, contact the Weakley County Health Department at 731-364-2210.

Data, such as daily case counts across the state, is available online at https://www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/data.html. The Tennessee Department of Health provides daily updates to the website.