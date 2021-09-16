Local University Outreach Offers Non-Degree Courses

MARTIN (September 10) – The University of Tennessee at Martin is offering various community courses. All courses will be held on the Martin campus and are enrolling now. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. All university COVID-19 guidelines must be followed when taking in-person classes.

Beginner and intermediate courses about the Korean language and culture will be held Mondays, September 13 through December 20. Those taking the beginner level courses will meet from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and those taking the intermediate courses will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration is $30 per person.

The courses, taught by Jisun Collier, focus on the Korean alphabet and basic conversational skills. Students will also be able to attend the annual Korean New Year party and Kimchi Festival.

The pharmacy technician program will be offered 6-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from September 21 through November 9. The registration fee is $1,199 and covers all supplies and textbooks needed for the course.

The comprehensive 50-hour course will provide students with the knowledge they need to pass the pharmacy technician certification exam and work in the pharmaceutical field. Topics covered will include medical terminology, dosage conversions and calculations, inventory control, and billing and reimbursement.

Online registration and payment are required for all courses. Visit www.utm.edu/departments/nondegree/martin.php for information on how to register for each individual course. For more information, contact non-degree programs at nondegree@utm.edu.