Vincent Henderson, 54, of Dresden, died at his home on Monday, August 2. A memorial service was held at Sunset Cemetery on August 15, 2021. He was born January 1, 1967, in Fort Payne, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy and Eva Henderson, and stepfather, Sonny Williams. He is survived by fiancé, Tracy Smith; two sisters, Sara Henderson and Nancy (Joe Gallimore); two God children, Drue and Teagan Gallimore.