Thompson Creek Baptist Church Celebrates 190 Years

Thompson Creek Baptist Church, Como, recently celebrated its 190th anniversary. During the anniversary service, two families of the church were recognized for their service. Among those were (L to R) Evonne and Harrel Shopher. Evonne was saved and baptized at Thompson Creek in 1952 and has held many positions in the church over the years. Harrel has been a deacon at the church for more than 50 years. The couple is shown with their certificates of appreciation for their faithful service to the church.v

Tom Winchester, who has been a pastor for 70 years. Winchester is the current pastor of Union Friendship Baptist Church, which is also located in Como. He was recognized by current Thompson Creek Baptist Church pastor Billy Ross.