Sharon Teacher Recognized as Teacher of the Year Finalist

NASHVILLE (August 31) – Tennessee recognized the 2020-21 state Teacher of the Year and named the 2021-22 honoree at the Excellence in Education celebration held in the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville Tuesday night. Danielle Johnson, second grade teacher at Sharon School, received the award as one of the nine finalists. Morgan Ranklin of Johnson City was named the new Teacher of the Year.

The evening included remarks from Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn and an awards presentation for two years of finalists. The 2020-2021 finalists enjoyed their first in-person recognition since the pandemic prevented such an event last year. Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents Assistant Executive Director Barry Olhausen and Schwinn presented the awards. State Representative Tandy Darby congratulated Johnson on her achievement.

Joining Johnson for the ceremony were family members children Kassidy, Kayla, Will, and Kinleigh Harris; mother Debbie Story; and husband Brandon. Also in attendance were Sharon School Principal Michelle Clements and Assistant Principal Beth Davidson.