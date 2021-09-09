Randolph Announces Candidacy Bid for Public Defender

DRESDEN (September 2) – Bill Randolph has served as assistant district attorney and assistant district public defender and is now a candidate for district public defender for Obion and Weakley Counties.

In 1993, as assistant district attorney, he completed the Career Prosecutor Course with the National District Attorneys Association. In eight years of private practice, he concentrated on representing disabled veterans before the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in Washington, DC.

Randolph earned two degrees from the University of Memphis: B.A. (1983); and Juris Doctor (1987). He was admitted to practice law by the Supreme Court of Tennessee in 1987.

In 2018 he received the President’s Award from the Tennessee District Public Defenders Conference, “in recognition of dedicated service to the cause of justice in indigent defense.”

Randolph said he firmly believes in the Constitution of the United States — as written — and the Constitution of the State of Tennessee. He is a Life Member of the National Rifle Association.

For 20 years, Randolph has been a fixture at Dresden High School home football games, grilling for a stadium full of fans. He is past president of Dresden Rotary Club, where he was awarded Rotarian of the Year in 2003. He is a Paul Harris Fellow. Randolph also has coached several of his children’s athletic teams.

Randolph is a former adjunct professor at The University of Tennessee at Martin.

“In these difficult times, I pledge to continue to work for the people of Obion and Weakley Counties. I respectfully ask for your vote and support for District Public Defender in the 2022 elections,” Randolph noted in a press release.

He has been married to Brenda Randolph for 38 years. She is a retired schoolteacher, having served at Greenfield and Sharon schools. They raised their two children — Brian and Holly — at their home near Hornbeak.

Randolph has practiced law for a total of 34 years. He has served as Assistant District Public Defender for Joe Atnip in Weakley and Obion counties for 20 of those years.

District Public Defender Joe Atnip of Greenfield is not seeking re-election.