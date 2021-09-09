Parham 50th Anniversary Reception Cancelled

The 50th Wedding Anniversary Reception for Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Parham, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 11, at the Purple Iris in downtown Dresden, is cancelled. This difficult decision was made due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in this area.

“We deeply regret we will not be able to share this special event with a gathering of our friends, and we hope everyone will stay safe and healthy,” the Parhams noted.

The couple was married September 17, 1971, at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Paris, Tennessee. Pastor Warren Sykes performed the ceremony. The couple has one child, Jennifer Parham Reddick. She resides in Cookeville, Tennessee, with her husband, Aaron and their children, Connor and Blake.

The Parhams live at 4479 Hwy. 190, Gleason, TN 38229, for those who would like to send the couple anniversary wishes.