Legion Sends Emergency Supplies to Waverly

MARTIN (September 2) – American Legion Post #55 of Martin, in coalition with American Legion Post #174 in Tiptonville, Road Runner Driving School in Sharon, and Weakley County citizens collected more than $8,000 in emergency supplies that were delivered last Thursday, September 2, to Waverly flood victims. Richard Milam, owner of Road Runner Driving School, donated a trailer and his time to deliver supplies to flood victims. Representatives thanked everyone who supported this emergency fundraiser for Waverly. Pictured are (L to R) Linda Cobb, Post #174 Commander David Cobb, Bentley Frazier, Richard Milam, Post #55 Commander Elton Wilkerson, and Post #55 Vice-Commander Tonya Launsby.