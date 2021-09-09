Jason Allen Hunt 1972 – 2021

Memorial services for Jason Allen Hunt, 49, of Gleason, Tennessee, will be held Sunday, September 19 at 2 PM at Tumbling Creek Baptist Church in Gleason, Tennessee. Jason passed from this world and came into the presence of his Savior on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was born March 9, 1972.

Jason was a faithful member of Tumbling Creek Baptist Church for over 15 years, serving as a Sunday School teacher and security team member, among other ministries he would volunteer with, such as Vacation Bible School, Operation Christmas Child packing, and nursery. He was known for his joy in the Lord and his desire to be more like Christ. When asked how he was, he would always reply, “I’m blessed!” He wished all his friends a happy birthday by asking God to bless them in a special way that day. Jason had a way of making people feel unique and special, just the way God created them. He rarely let a conversation go by without talking about his heavenly father. His goal in life was to worship and serve God in his home and community; therefore, his memorial will be a worship service for his Lord and Savior.

Jason was a volunteer firefighter for Gleason Fire Department since March 2000, a member and past Master (2001, 2002, and 2010) of the Gleason Masonic Lodge #330 since 1998, an active member of the Woodmen Life Lodge 1149, and worked at Meridian Brick.

His family and friends were very important to him, and he cherished spending quality time with them, including fishing, hunting, camping, bonfires, kayaking, gardening, canning, and cooking. He always looked for a way to help or bless others.

Jason is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Angela Hunt; his children, Dylan (Taylor) Hunt of McKenzie, Sadie Hunt of Columbia, Tennessee, and Price Hunt of Gleason; his grandchildren, Myles Gabriel McCann of Columbia, Tennessee, and Ryker Nathanael Hunt, of McKenzie; his parents, Roger (Patricia) Hunt of Celina, Tennessee, and Nora (Duane) Mast of Dresden, Tennessee and his brother, Tommy Delk of Sparta, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diana Lee Jones.

