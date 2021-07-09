Westview Students Among MTSU ‘True Blue 100’

MURFREESBORO (July 2) – Middle Tennessee State University has released its latest “True Blue 100” honorees, including two Weakley County high school students.

For 2021, Westview High School rising sophomores, Samantha Bates and Chloe Peevyhouse, have been selected for the honor.

“These honorees receive this recognition first and foremost because of the hard work they have put forward in their studies during their first year of high school,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee. “We hope this accolade encourages them to continue to pursue academic excellence in the years to come.”

“True Blue 100” represents 100 outstanding high school freshmen who share the university’s core values and commitments and live up to them each day — all while excelling academically.

Those core values and commitments include honesty and integrity; respect for diversity; engagement in the community; commitment to nonviolence; and academic achievement.

The university accepts nominations each year from high school teachers and guidance counselors. Those students selected for the honor are recognized publicly with special rewards such as VIP tours of the campus, MTSU apparel and other exclusive invitations through high school.