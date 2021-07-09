Weakley County Students Earn Awards from UT Martin

MARTIN (July 1) – Several Weakley County residents received department-level awards from the University of Tennessee at Martin during the spring 2021 semester.

The following students were recognized:

Allie Cantrell, of Martin, received the Outstanding Senior Public Relations Award from the Department of Communications.

Callie Dunlap, of Martin, received the Media Design Award and the Outstanding Senior Media Design Award from the Department of Communications.

Dylan Ingram, of Martin, received the first-place Media Design IDEA Award, the Stewart Byars Excellence in Radio Production Award and the Junior Scholarship from the Department of Communications.

Blaine McDonald, of Martin, received the Duke Drumm-WCMT Scholarship from the Department of Communications.

Shannon Merrell, of Dresden, received the Outstanding Student in the English Program Award from the Department of English and Modern Foreign Languages.

Alexis Millsaps, of Martin, received the Nick and Cathy Dunagan Team Spirit Award and the Senior Ambassador Award from the Department of Communications.

William Spencer, of Martin, received the Sophomore Scholarship from the Department of Communications.