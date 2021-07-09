McMinn Sworn-In As Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (July 1) — Newly appointed Weakley County Circuit Court Clerk Courtney McMinn officially assumed office Thursday, after being sworn in at the Weakley County Courthouse by Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parham.

The Weakley County Commission voted unanimously to appoint Courtney McMinn as the new Circuit Court Clerk for Weakley County, during its June 29 meeting.

McMinn has served as Circuit Court Judge Jeff Parhams Judicial Assistant since 2014, and prior to that, was Judge Parhams Legal Administrative Assistant for six years.

McMinn will complete the term of Jenny Killebrew, who resigned to spend more time with her family. The term will end in August 2022.

McMinn stated she appreciates the commission appointing her to the post, which she considers to be a great career opportunity.

“I love the people in this courthouse,” McMinn said. “I already know them, and getting to work with them each day is something I’m very excited about.” McMinn states she is already familiar with the staff, the attorneys and probation officers, so she is comfortable in her new job.

McMinn is a graduate of Westview High School and attended UT Martin. Shes involved with both the women and children’s ministries at Martin First Baptist Church, and is a member and past President of the Martin Pilot Club.