Dresden Board Meeting Rescheduled; Lack of Quorum          

BY DAVID FISHER

david@dresdenenterprise.com

DRESDEN (July 5) — Monday night’s Dresden City Board meeting has been rescheduled, due to a lack of a quorum. Since there were only three out of six aldermen in attendance, there were not enough members present to meet the four-aldermen minimum requirement to conduct city business.

Aldermen Lyndal Dilday, Ralph Cobb and Kenneth Moore were present. However, aldermen Gwin Anderson, Sandra Klutts, and Willie Parker were unable to attend. Mayor Jeff Washburn was also absent.

City Recorder Jennifer Branscum, City Attorney Beau Pemberton, and members of the media were all in attendance for the scheduled monthly meeting.

Local businessman Tim Baker, who operates Tim’s Garage on East Maple Street in Dresden, was also present. Baker had intended to address concerns voiced at last month’s City Board meeting by the city attorney and mayor regarding his business and the number of cars parked in the street around his garage.

Once it became apparent there were not going to be a sufficient number of aldermen coming for a quorum, Pemberton announced that no official business could be discussed, and the meeting would have to be rescheduled. Therefore, the City Board meeting was reset for 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at Dresden City Hall.

The agenda for Thursday night’s meeting includes the first reading of the city’s revised budget for FY 2020-2021, and the retirement funding policy for city employees.