Timothy Scott Neisler, 51, of Dresden, died Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Henry County Medical Center, Paris. A Celebration of Life was held Tuesday, May 4, at Bowlin Funeral Home.

He was born June 17, 1969, in Springfield, Ohio, to the late Joseph (J.C.) and still surviving, Donna (Killebrew) Neisler.

Bowlin Funeral Home