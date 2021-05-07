Sammy Clois Hutcherson 1948 – 2021

Sammy “Sam” Clois Hutcherson, 72, of Woodstock, Georgia, passed away April 21, 2021. Sam was born on July 20, 1948, in Dresden, Tennessee, to the late Mabel Kimbel and Wade Hutcherson.

Sam earned his degree in Pharmacy from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. As a pharmacist, he built a legacy around service to others in various roles, including the Assistant Director of Pharmacy for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Director of Pharmacy for Williamson County Hospital in Franklin, Tennessee, and staff Pharmacist at Network Healthcare, Franklin. Sam was a longtime member of the Tennessee Pharmacists Association.

Sam and his beloved wife loved traveling together, especially to Europe. He was an avid photographer, enjoyed fishing and tracing his ancestry. He was a kind, caring and devoted husband and father who loved his wife and daughters dearly. Sam was a fun-loving and proud Pops to his grandsons and doted on them at every opportunity. Most importantly, Sam showed love to everyone and brought out the very best in every person he came across. He will be deeply and forever missed.

Sam leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Perrilyn “Perrie” Hutcherson; daughters, Lindsey Neal (Justin) and Kyle Cost (Micah); grandsons, Alexander, Asher and Augustine. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jacque Sharp.

A private memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Woodstock Funeral Home. Friends are invited to view the livestream of the service on the Woodstock Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/134563673261373.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Sam to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/

