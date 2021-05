Margaret “Maggie Lee” Tate Stout, 79 of Greenfield, died Saturday, May 1, 2021. A service will be held Wednesday, May 5 at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial to follow in Highland Cemetery in Greenfield. Visitation will begin Wednesday at 11 a.m. until time of service. She was born August 17, 1941, to the late John Tate and Mary Tabor.

