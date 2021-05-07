Dresden Fire Department Receives Congratulatory Visit

| | 0

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance visited the Dresden Fire Department Friday as a result of the department’s recent grant award for equipment. On hand for the visit were (L to R) Special Advisor to the Commissioner Jim Tracye, Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum, Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Peck, Assistant Commissioner Gary Farley, Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn, Dresden Fire Chief Paul Hutcherson, Deputy Chief Kory Green and firefighters Tim Spence, Justin Staples and Tyler Hutcherson.

DRESDEN (April 23) – The Dresden Fire Department was visited Friday afternoon by personnel from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, who recognized the fire department for being a recipient of a state grant administered by the Department to purchase personal protection equipment for firefighters.

Dresden Fire Department recently took delivery of approximately $26,000 in new turnout gear purchased with the grant funds.

The fire department was also recognized for its outstanding efforts to provide and install smoke detectors and fire prevention education in Dresden.

Posted in Breaking News, News

Leave a Comment