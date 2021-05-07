Dresden Fire Department Receives Congratulatory Visit

DRESDEN (April 23) – The Dresden Fire Department was visited Friday afternoon by personnel from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, who recognized the fire department for being a recipient of a state grant administered by the Department to purchase personal protection equipment for firefighters.

Dresden Fire Department recently took delivery of approximately $26,000 in new turnout gear purchased with the grant funds.

The fire department was also recognized for its outstanding efforts to provide and install smoke detectors and fire prevention education in Dresden.