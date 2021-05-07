Dresden Elementary Receives $20,000 Grant from Casey’s

BY KAREN CAMPBELL

Weakley County Schools Communications Director

DRESDEN (April 20) – Dresden Elementary is a 2021 Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant recipient. The school received $20,000, which will go toward the purchase of new iPads for students.

“Students enjoy using learning apps, working IXL math and reading, and taking Accelerated Reader tests on these devices and we want to do all we can to engage them,” said Melanie Needham, principal of DES. “Casey’s are always such great community partners and we especially appreciate their generosity in awarding this grant to Dresden Elementary.”

Casey’s cites their significant presence in mid-size and rural communities and promote their role as “part of the fabric of communities that know each other by name and show up for each other when in need.”

Katie Petru, Director of Community at Casey’s, underscored this commitment when speaking of the grant, “The past year has been unlike any other for schools, and our Cash for Classrooms grants will help schools through this difficult time as well as to improve the learning environment for the future. Casey’s is here for good and that means supporting students, teachers and families in our local communities.”

For more information on Casey’s Cash for Classrooms grant program, visit: www.caseys.com/community/cash-for-classrooms-grants. The 2022 grant program will open in the fall.

In addition to the grant program, Casey’s guests can support schools year-round by directing their Casey’s Rewards points toward a donation to their school of choice.