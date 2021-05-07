Billy “Bill” Lee Stallings 1955 – 2021

Billy Lee Stallings (Bill), loving father and friend, passed away May 1, 2021, at the age of 65. He was born October 21, 1955, to Odell and Laura Stallings in Skullbone, TN. Bill was the youngest of three siblings and is preceded in death by both his brother Odell Stallings Jr. and sister Kay Hollingsworth. He married Gena Anderson Stallings of Dresden, TN, in 1986. He had two daughters, Anderson Stallings Brock of Clarksville, TN, and Deah Stallings of Dresden, TN, who he lovingly referred to as his “girls.” He was blessed with one grandchild, Avery Brock, of Clarksville, TN, and a beloved furbaby companion, SugarBaby. Bill’s memory will be cherished and kept alive by his two daughters, son-in-law, granddaughter and numerous extended family and friends. Throughout his life, he acted as a mentor, confidant, stylist, friend, and a second father to many and was regularly referred to as “Daddy Bill.”

Bill had an innate since of style and a passion for cosmetology. Bill completed his training in cosmetology in 1973 and immediately began his very successful career. He achieved this accomplishment three months prior to his graduation from Bradford High School. He taught formally for two years as instructor at Arnold’s Beauty School following receiving his cosmetology license and then many times as a guest instructor throughout his career. He relocated to Dresden in 1975 and opened Just Hair Beauty Salon where he worked his magic on clients for 46 years.

Although Bill was never officially on the roster for any clubs, his contributions to Dresden and Weakley County began the day he arrived. He was one of the most active members of the community and served on many committees supporting every local event he could. He was the token king of fundraisers for any and all school clubs and community organizations that called on him; he said yes to them all. He had a strong love for the arts and held numerous fundraising fashion shows and plays from 1975 to 2018. He enjoyed the spirit of togetherness and naturally became very involved in the Tennessee Iris Festival. Bill brought to Dresden the Miss Tennessee Iris Festival Scholarship Pageant to provide scholastic opportunities and empowerment to young women from 1988-1991 and again from 2018-2021. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed ballroom dancing, antiquing, and acquiring colorful and sparkly things including fine china, crystal and brooches. He found great excitement in entertaining and making new friends.

Bill was a faithful and involved member of the Martin Church of Christ in Martin, TN. He was regularly seen taking active roles in worship service, bible study and supporting the college and youth groups. He had an uncanny ability to reach people of all walks of life in a deep and positive way. He never met a stranger and was always the first to offer words of encouragement and love, often with a scripture quote attached. He often said his greatest achievements were his two girls and bringing souls to Christ.

Bill, our beloved father and grandfather, faithful Christian and friend with a loving heart, great wit, an infectious laugh and huge hugs will be deeply missed by us all.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Bowling Funeral Home from 4-7 p.m. and again from 12-1 p.m. until service time on Thursday. Interment to immediately follow at Sunset Cemetery. We invite those whose lives he touched to come and remember him with us. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Martin Church of Christ in his memory.