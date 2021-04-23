Simmons Bank Gives Back to Its Communities

WEAKLEY COUNTY (March 26) – Simmons Bank recently hosted a companywide community appreciation event allowing each branch location to select a local non-profit to deliver them much-needed items or provide a meal for frontline healthcare workers or first responders. I am the Marketing specialist for Simmons Bank in Tennessee. We recently had a companywide community appreciation event where each branch location was able to support a nonprofit in the area by delivering much needed items or by purchasing a meal for frontline healthcare workers or first responders.

Simmons Bank associates in Dresden chose to support the Weakley County Trustee’s office by providing lunch to their associates.

Bank team members also took pizzas to the Weakley County Ambulance Service to thank them for their service and for being a Simmons Bank customer and donated supplies for the local Red Fern Animal Shelter.

“At Simmons Bank, we are truly passionate about embracing, supporting and promoting our community,” says Chuck Newell, West Tennessee regional community president for Simmons Bank. “Unfortunately, in 2020 many individuals and businesses experienced unprecedented hardship. The adversity that many faced revealed the tremendous importance of non-profit organizations in our area. These organizations are truly essential to our community and we are incredibly proud to be able to partner with them. As we look towards a brighter tomorrow, we strive to assist our customers, neighbors and community members. We strive to be community strong,” Newell concluded.