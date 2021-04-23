Linda Lou Montgomery 1941 – 2021 By Editor | April 23, 2021 | 0 Linda Lou Montgomery, 79, of Palmersville, died Saturday, April 17, at her residence. Funeral was held on Tuesday, April 20. Linda was born August 1, 1941, in Palmersville to the late Willis and Pearl (Harris) Mitchell. Bowlin Funeral Home Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Debra E. Drerup 1951 – 2021 April 23, 2021 | No Comments » William Franklin Beecham 1948 – 2021 April 23, 2021 | No Comments » Larry E. Ennis 1948 – 2021 April 23, 2021 | No Comments » Donna Marie Stroud 1955 – 2021 April 23, 2021 | No Comments » David Lee Jarrett 1969 – 2021 April 23, 2021 | No Comments »